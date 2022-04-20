Soha Ali Khan & daughter Inaaya are all smiles as they have fun on their pool-day; PIC

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are regarded as one of Bollywood's most popular couples. The pair married in 2015 and had a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Regardless of how busy the stars are with their job, their daughter has always been their top priority. Soha often gives us a glimpse of what she and Inaaya are upto in their lives. Just on Tuesday, Soha shares a cute picture with Inaaya as they had a super fun day at the pool.

In the picture, baby Inaaya looked super happy and excited to be in the pool. She wore a cute pastel green swimsuit. On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan looked quite smart. She wore a pink tank top and black sweatpants. For footwear, she chose her comfortable, trusted flip flops. The two had a huge smile on their faces that clearly reflected their happiness. To add a hilarious element in the picture, she added the emoji of a sunglasses on Inaaya’s cute, little face. In another story, Soha shared a picture of Inaaya splashing water in the pool. Summers and pool day? They are the best!

Take a look at Soha's story HERE

Recently, in an interview, Kunal Kemmu talked about dividing parental duties with Soha and revealed how wonderful of a mother Soha is. He said, “I have to confess that I think she does most of the heavy lifting and I'm there for the good stuff. But there are times when if Soha has to work and she is away then I have to do all of that and I enjoy doing it, but I think Soha also enjoys it, more than I do.” The actor added that he really enjoys spoiling her little girl with ice-creams and fun things and even loves to narrate her stories.

