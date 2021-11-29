Soha Ali Khan on daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu getting papped: Not something that she signed up for

The paparazzi have become a crucial part of showbiz in the present times. Celebs from the entertainment industry get papped every now and then and they embrace it as part and parcel of their careers. However, there are times when they worry about its effects on their children, who might not understand the implications of the process, or rather, they might not even want to be photographed by strangers. Actress Soha Ali Khan spoke about this in a recent chat with a leading daily, where she talked about how her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu reacts to and handles being papped.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Soha Ali Khan talked about the pap culture and how Inaaya has been adapting to it. Soha said that the four-year-old used to ask questions about being photographed when she was younger. Soha said, “When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures’. She really didn’t know what was happening and whether it was something that happened to everybody. She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.”

However, Soha continued, that once she explained to Inaaya they are public figures and people are people are interested in their lives, the little one understood it pretty well. Now, Soha said, being papped does not scare Inaaya, and she takes it in her stride.

Soha expressed that the physical distance between the paps and celebrities and wearing mouth masks in the pandemic has helped create a sense of comfort and anonymity, which she appreciates.

The Rang De Basanti actress went on to mention that there are times when Inaaya has asked her to not take pictures or videos of her at home, which, Soha said, that she respects. But such an instance has not occurred as of now when they are papped outside.

Soha wrapped up the conversation by mentioning that as actors getting papped is something that her family has signed up for, but Inaaya hasn’t. “That is something that my husband and other members of my family have signed up for, but it’s not something that she signed up for. So that is a conversation that she and I could have at a later stage but at the moment”.

