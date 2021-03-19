Soha Ali Khan drops cute glimpses of her baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu playing with ladybugs at Pataudi Palace

Soha Ali Khan, who is currently spending time at her ancestral home Pataudi Palace, has shared a series of posts of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu playing with ladybugs. Check out her posts.

Actor Soha Ali Khan has been on a photo-sharing spree these days. Ever since she had landed at the Pataudi Palace, the actress has been sharing cute photos of her little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. From sharing her playtime photos to dropping her adorable clicks, Soha has been keeping her fans posted about her fun-filled holiday at her ancestral home. The Tum Mile star jetted off to Pataudi Palace, Delhi with her baby girl last month and has been enjoying a peaceful life away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

In her latest post, the proud mommy has given us a sneak-peek into Inaaya’s playtime with ladybugs. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a photo wherein she and her little girl can be seen looking for ladybugs. The picture was captioned as, “Looking for ladybugs.” She also shared a video wherein Inaaya can be seen playing with a ladybug with her mom. In another post, the little munchkin can be seen beaming with joy as she keeps the ladybug in her hand. Also, the Rang De Basanti star dropped a stunning photo of enjoying 'spring sunset' with her little girl.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram posts below:

Previously, Soha had shared a couple of pictures of Inaaya playing with the goat and petting it. She had also shared a photo of Sharmila Tagore reading a book to her granddaughter. For the unversed, Soha Ali Khan got married to actor Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child- Inaaya in September 2017.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

