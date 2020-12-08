Soha Ali Khan drops a cute pic with Inaaya Naumi as mother & daughter twin in black and it is beyond adorable

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a super adorable picture with her daughter Inaaya. The picture showed the mother-daughter duo twinning in black.

The gorgeous Soha Ali Khan has been stealing our hearts with her adorable social media posts. The actress and author keeps her ardent fans posted about her day to day life activities as she often gives us a glimpse of her personal life. Going by her Instagram, it is evident that the doting mother loves to capture her little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. From dropping Inaaya’s adorable pictures to sharing her daughter’s excitement over festivities, Soha manages to send the internet into a meltdown with super cute photos of her little baby.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rang De Basanti actress shared a picture wherein the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black dresses. In the click, Soha can also be seen striking a pose while holding Inaaya’s hand. Needless to say, the little munchkin looked cute as a button. While the actress looked lovely in a black slip dress, her baby girl also sported the same outfit. The picture read as, “See You Later.” Interestingly, the duo also sported black masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, Soha’s recent post is too cute to miss.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Earlier, the Tum Mile star had penned a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Sharmila Tagore, who is celebrating her 76th birthday today. She had shared a series of pictures from her mother’s previous birthday celebrations. In her love-filled post, the actress said that when they will meet, they will celebrate all the moments they have missed. Kunal Kemmu too had wished his mother-in-law on social media.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

