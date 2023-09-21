Soha Ali Khan drops cute pics of ‘Bebo bhabi’ Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh on her 43rd birthday

One of the extremely talented actresses of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. The Jaane Jaan actress in her long career span has delivered several notable roles. From Geet to Pooh, her characters have been cult and fan-favorites. On the special occasion of her birthday, several birthday wishes for the diva are pouring in from left, right, and center. Her beautiful sister-in-law and actress, Soha Ali Khan also posted a sweet birthday wish for her ‘Bebo bhahi’ on Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan drops sweet birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Today, on September 21, while Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in her 43rd birthday, Soha Ali Khan dropped a sweet birthday wish on her social media handle. Soha posted a cute family picture featuring the birthday girl, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their little munchkins, Jeh and Taimur. The pictures are presumably clicked during their vacation as the royal family seems to be in chill mode.

Soha accompanied the post with the most beautiful message as she wrote, “Happy birthday bebo bhabi! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many - and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it (party popper, red heart and cake emoticons) missing you but see you soon!”.

This time, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is busy with the promotions of her coming web project, Jaane Jaan opted for a rather low-key birthday celebration along with her immediate family members.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, Jaane Jaan. She will be seen playing the role of Maya D’Souza, a single mother. The project also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. After Jaane Jaan, Kareena has Hansal Mehta’s directorial, The Buckingham Murders which the actress has also co-produced. It is all set to have its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. In addition to this, the actress has the highly anticipated project, The Crew in the pipeline. The project also featuring Tabu and Kriti Sanon is in the final stages of its production.

Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be collaborating with Ajay Devgn once again for the upcoming cop thriller, Singham Again. The actress is expected to start the shoot by the end of September where she will be reprising her role as Avni Kamat.

