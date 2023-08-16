Soha Ali Khan drops pic of 'bhai' Saif Ali Khan cutting birthday cake, but little Jeh steals the spotlight

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday today, on August 16. His fans and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. Saif, who recently returned to Mumbai post enjoying a lavish vacay in Europe, is celebrating his birthday at home with his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids, Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. Earlier today, his sister and actress Soha Ali Khan took to social media and shared a glimpse of the birthday boy.

Saif Ali Khan cuts birthday cake with Jeh and Inaaya

Soha took to Instagram to share a photo of Saif along with little Jeh and Inaaya, her and Kunal Kemmu's daughter. In the photo, Saif is seen cutting the birthday cake along with Jeh, while Inaaya is standing right beside him in a pink frock accessorized with a shimmery hairband. Funnily, little Jeh stole the show as his expression is all hearts after seeing the chocolate cake! In the caption, Soha wrote, “Here’s to having your cake and eating it too - and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday bhai (cake emoji along with a red heart and star emoji).” Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans were seen gushing over it. A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday 90's Champ. God Bless you always." Another fan commented, "Beautiful birthday special." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Advertisement

A while ago, Saif's kids Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted arriving at his house to celebrate the special occasion. The brother-sister duo was seen arriving with lots of balloons and cake for their daddy cool. The balloon had cute messages printed on them including 'best dad' and 'I love dad'. Have a look:

Work front

Saif was last seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Next, he has Devara with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The first look poster of Saif was released today and it has got the fans quite excited. It will mark his debut in the Telugu industry.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan arrive with 'best dad' balloons to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday