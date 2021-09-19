Soha Ali Khan drops Sunday cheer from Pataudi palace in a fun purple tracksuit

Siblings Soha Ali Khan and often go to their family home in Pataudi. However, the lockdown restricted them from visiting as much as they would like but they are now making up for it. On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan took to social media to drop some Sunday cheer. And it wasn't from her Mumbai apartment, but from the Pataudi palace.

The doting mum and actress looked happy and energised as she relaxed on the palace's lawns. Looks like Soha soaked in some sunshine and relaxed by the pool in a fun purple tracksuit. Soha, who loves graphic cartoon prints, opted for a colorful purple tracksuit. She also donned sports shoes hinting that she probably had a good workout session.

In the background, the Pataudi palace pool can be seen. Sharing the photo, Soha simply captioned it, "Pataudi," with a purple heart emoji.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post below:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their sons Taimur and Jeh are on an international vacation. While they are tight-lipped about their holiday spot, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her tanned self and beach dates.

The family was spotted leaving Mumbai last week and Kareena along with her nanny were stopped at the airport by the security personnel. The video of the same went viral on social media.

