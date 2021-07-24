Soha Ali Khan on eating healthy post Inaaya’s birth: Can't eat anything that I wouldn’t want her to eat

Soha Ali Khan gave birth to her daughter Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The actress often shares lovely pictures and videos of the daughter on her Instagram account. Speaking on a virtual panel discussion on family health on Friday, Soha spoke about the importance of food and how her daughter influences her food habits. According to a report in TOI, Soha said, “Things like fitness and nutrition take a backseat in your 20s and 30s but that came into focus for me immediately as I became a mother.” She also spoke about the challenges of keeping optimal family health.

Soha Ali Khan spoke about how her mother Sharmila Tagore inculcated healthy food habits. She said, “Health has come to the fore now once again. Of course, for me, I was aware of its importance as a young child because of my mother. She emphasized it and made all her three children understand that. But then, I lost focus when I started working. Things tend to drift.” Soha further spoke about resuming healthy food habits after her daughter Inaaya’s birth. She said, “My daughter is at an age when she is practically eating off my plate. So, I cannot eat anything that I wouldn’t want her to eat.”

Further speaking on it, Soha added, “I can’t tell her to not eat something and then hypocritically eat it myself. Hence, I have had to become more aware about healthy food again." Speaking about the significance of physical workout, Soha said, “It's very easy to stay unfit but taking out 30 minutes in a day is all it takes. For a couple of months last year, when I was shooting in Rajasthan, I didn't work out and I saw the effect it had on me and my body. After that, it was just about getting exercise back in my routine."

