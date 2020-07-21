Soha Ali Khan enjoys her family time with Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya and their pooch as they go for a stroll; See Pic

Soha Ali Khan recently had a Sunday stroll with hubby Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya and their pooch amidst COVID-19.

While Mumbai city is getting used to the new normal, Soha Ali Khan and her family enjoyed the freedom after being confined to their home during the three months of lockdown. B-town celebrities are now stepping out of their homes to enjoy strolls while being responsible by following all the safety guidelines and social distancing. Soha Ali Khan and her family did the same, as they took a Sunday stroll.

The actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared a joyful picture from her Sunday walk. In the picture, we could see her husband Kunal Kemmu enjoying a stroll with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and their pet pooch. She captioned the image, “Sunday strolling @khemster2.” Soha without a doubt was a part of their happy stroll, but she was behind the camera clicking the picture and admiring them.

Here is Soha Ali Khan's post:

Recently during an interview with Bombay Times, Soha opened up about how she and Kareena Kapoor Khan are making sure that Inaaya and Taimur get to enjoy the company of each other often. “We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that’s not possible, we decided to have a family reunion, and luckily, we all stay close by,” she shared. Soha Ali Khan’s social media profiles often give show her fans her happy family life and adorable moments with Inaaya.

