Soha Ali Khan flaunts baby bump in throwback photo as Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose with her

While Karisma Kapoor's birthday wish for Soha Ali Khan was super sweet, we couldn't help but notice Soha flaunting her baby bump. Check it out below.

Soha Ali Khan completed another year round the sun on Sunday as she celebrated her 42nd birthday. The doting mum, actress and author was flooded with wishes on social media and Soha was simply surrounded by love. While husband Kunal Kemmu penned a super sweet message for her, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen photo with Soha which also featured their kids Inaaya and Taimur.

One such adorable wish came from Karisma Kapoor who shared a throwback photo with Kareena and Soha. While Karisma's birthday wish was equally sweet, we couldn't help but notice Soha flaunting her baby bump. Wearing a cute peach dress, Soha can be be seen standing in the centre of this old photo as she is flanked by Kareena and Karisma.

As for the sisters, Bebo and Lolo can be seen twinning in their outfits with an olive green starry jacket, white tees and black bottoms. While sharing the photo, Karisma even remarked how she and Soha need to click new photos.

Check it out below:

Wishing Soha on her 42nd birthday, Kareena wrote, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you...We love you @sakpataudi."

Whereas, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I’m out of words."

