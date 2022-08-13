Soha Ali Khan gives fitness goals by performing a full body workout with her gym buddy; Watch VIDEO

Soha Ali Khan has been giving us intense fitness goals. Her fitness regime revolves around commitment and consistency. With immense dedication, focus, and enthusiasm, the doting mother emphasizes on the importance of strength as she shares in her fitness diaries on social media. Soha swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and ensures to never miss a day from her gym routine. She has been actively sharing her workout routine with her fans on Instagram. This time, the actress shared her Friday workout routine, also featuring her gym buddy. The Rang De Basanti actress is indeed an inspiration.

Soha Ali Khan's fitness routine

Meanwhile, the actress shared an intense workout video in which she is seen performing various exercises with her friend. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Soha wrote, “Thodi mehnat thodi masti - working out with a friend is usually more effective but always more fun!! #gymmotivation #fitnessmotivation #workout #gymbuddy.”

Soha’s high intensity fitness routine comes with multiple health benefits. Squats help in burning calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in strengthening the tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles. Besides the leg muscles, squats also help in working out of the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and obliques.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently turned into an author with Kunal Kemmu as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th. Soha is also currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush.