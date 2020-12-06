Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of 'Christmas vibes' at home as daughter Inaaya & Kunal Kemmu get festive

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan revealed how her daughter Inaaya was busy decorating her cute little Christmas tree ahead of the festival.

With less than three weeks to go for Christmas 2020, celebrities are gearing up to celebrate the festival in their little own ways as the year comes to an end. While Rhea and gave a glimpse of the Christmas prep already underway in Mumbai and London, Soha Ali Khan shared some adorable photos of her family gearing up for the festival.

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan revealed how her daughter Inaaya was busy decorating her cute little Christmas tree ahead of the festival. And Inaaya wasn't alone. Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu was thrilled to join his daughter in decorating the tree which was just a little taller than her.

In the pictures, we get to see Soha and Kunal staying focused as they hang the baubles on the tree. After they decorated the tree, Soha even showed the final result as she shared a photo of the tree all lit up. Sharing the same, Soha captioned it, "Christmas Vibes." In true Christmas style, the tree was also surrounded by gifts.

Irrespective of the festival, Kunal and Soha make sure to celebrate it at home and do something significant with their daughter to mark the occasion.

Recently, the much loved couple on social media delighted fans and followers with a hilarious meme which was shared by Soha. The 'Expectation Vs Reality' meme featured Kunal and Soha's adorable picture and the Lootcase actor's photo with his bike. It definitely cracked up many. Click the link below to check it out.

