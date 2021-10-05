Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her birthday celebration with a thoughtful post

Soha Ali Khan has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, she turned a year older on October 4 and she was inundated with best wishes from all corners of the world. In fact, her loved ones also took to their respective social media handles to shower birthday love on her. And now, the Tum Mile actor, who is overwhelmed with the love coming her way, has taken to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations.

Soha shared a picture of herself posing with her birthday cake which was clicked by Shikha Talsania. The birthday girl wore a black sweatshirt with a Minnie mouse embroidery on it. She was flaunting her minimal make up look and completed her look with a high pony. On the other hand, she had got a chocolate cake for herself which had the stand saying “Happy Birthday Soha” on it with a candle. As Soha shared a pic, she captioned it with a thoughtful post and wrote, “A single candle to defy the dark #happybirthdaytome #aboutlastnight”.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s post:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also penned a sweet post for her sister in law Soha Ali Khan’s birthday. She posted a pic from Soha’s wedding and wrote, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi. Happy birthday, sister-in-law. Lots of love always”.