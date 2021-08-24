Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of Jeh and Inaaya’s first Rakhi celebration and its all about unconditional love

It was Raksha Bandhan this weekend and the entire nation was seen celebrating the festival with a lot of zeal. While the social media was abuzz with celeb posts from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Soha Ali Khan’s recent post from Rakhi celebrations has taken the internet by a storm. After all, she gave a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s first Raksha Bandhan celebration with Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son Jeh and it is all about sheer love.

Taking to her Instagram account, Soha Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of Jeh and Inaaya from their Raksha Bandhan celebration. In the pic, both Inaaya and Jeh were sitting on a couch and shared a beautiful bother sister moment. Inaaya, who looked adorable in her royal blue coloured dress was seen kidding her baby brother Jeh who looked irresistibly cute in his yellow coloured outfit which had camera prints all over. This adorable moment between the brother and sister duo left everyone in awe. Soha captioned the image as, “First Rakhi” along with a blue emoticon.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s post for Jeh and Inaaya’s Rakhi celebration: