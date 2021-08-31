Soha Ali Khan gives a peek into her and Kunal Kemmu's casual date night; See Pics

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu may be away from the big screen but the couple are much loved on social media. On Tuesday, Soha took to Instagram to drop a few photos from her and husband Kunal's date night. The couple were snapped by the paparazzi on Monday night at a chic suburban restaurant. While it was a fancy date night, Soha and Kunal kept things casual.

The mum of Inaaya wore a black floor length dress and teamed that up with a denim jacket. As for Kunal, the Lootcase actor also opted for an all black look. He styled a black plain tee with black jogger like pants and black chunky sneakers. Kunal took the fashion quotient a notch higher as he wore a black hat and aced the look.

The couple posed for a couple of adorable photos and tucked into some delicious looking food. That's not all, they also dined with their friends while they were at it. Sharing the pictures, Soha captioned it, "Date night with @kunalkemmu ! And what better place than @torimumbai with its delicious new menu!! Thank you @simarkohli13 @ab_gourmand @radhika_nihalani @chirag.nihalani."

Take a look at Soha's date night post with Kunal:

Just yesterday, Soha had dropped a super cute picture of herself chilling in the pool. Sitting atop a unicorn float, the author and actress looked all things cute. She captioned the post, "When being a person is too complicated, be a unicorn #mondaymotivation." We have to say we love this kind of Monday motivation.

Check it out:

