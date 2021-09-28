Soha Ali Khan gives us a glimpse of Inaaya's in flight entertainment; Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza love it

Soha Ali Khan is an active social media user. She always shares pictures with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Her daughter is one of the most trending star children and has a huge fan following. Fans love her cute looks and her pictures take no time in going viral. Recently, mother and daughter had traveled to ancestral home Pataudi Palace in New Delhi to pay tribute to her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The actress had shared pictures with her mother Sharmila Tagore.

On Monday, Soha took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her daughter. She also gave a glimpse of how she keeps Inaaya busy in flight. In the photo, the little munchkin is seen busy drawing on paper and is doing it with all attention. The actress on the other side is reading a storybook. Both are wearing pants and sweat shirts with cartoon characters printed on it. Many celebrities took to the comment and dropped emojis. Shweta Bachchan wrote, “She’s just” along with heart-eyed emojis.

Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis. Saba Pataudi wished her safe travel. One of the fans wrote, “Soha..You are really a good mother.Your daughter is so adorable.”

Recently, Kunal Kemmu has wished his daughter Inaaya with a video on Daughters' Day. In the clip, Inaaya is seen in a blue dress, looking a pond during sunset. He wrote, “My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you my li'l girl... putting ‘em out there in the Universe for daughters and parents who resonate the same feelings.”

