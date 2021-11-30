Soha Ali Khan on Inaaya grasping the concept of pap culture: She sort of takes it in her stride

When you are a celebrity, you are always followed by the paps the moment you step out of your house. It might be a regular sight for the celebs but their kids who are young and do not understand all this, often wonder that what is happening to them and why are they being clicked by so many strangers? Well, something similar happened with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who would ask millions of questions about strangers taking her photographs. But in a recent interview, Soha revealed that the four-year-old has accepted this constant attention over time.

Talking about Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s interaction with the paps, Soha Ali Khan told Hindustan Times, “When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures’. She really didn’t know what was happening and whether it was something that happened to everybody,” Soha further added, “She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.” Soha said that she tried to explain to her daughter that they are public figures and people are interested in seeing them as well as their lives.

“Inaaya grasped that concept. Now, it doesn’t scare her. It doesn’t make her anxious. She sort of takes it in her stride. We also don’t try to whisk her away or anything,” reveals Soha Ali Khan about her daughter. Talking further about this Soha revealed that there would be many times when Inaaya would refuse to get herself clicked at home and she respects that. But the little one hasn’t yet said anything when they go out and she is being papped.

Soha in the end mentioned, “That is something that my husband and other members of my family have signed up for, but it’s not something that she signed up for. So that is a conversation that she and I could have at a later stage but at the moment”.

