Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya & hubby Kunal release lantern into sky to celebrate father Mansoor Ali Khan's birthday

It has been over ten years since the Pataudi family’s patriarch Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi left for his heavenly abode. The great Indian Cricket team captain is survived by his three children, Saba, Soha, and Saif Ali Khan who forever keep them in their prayers and remember him fondly. Tiger Pataudi would have been 81 this January 6th. His daughter Soha Ali Khan celebrated her father’s birthday in a peaceful and serene way and shared it with her Instagram family.

Children share a unique bond with their parents - one that can never be replaced. Soha shared a sweet video of lighting a lantern with her husband Kunal Kemmu and her tiny tot Inaaya. As Kunal set the lantern off in the sky, Soha, with baby Inaaya in her arms, looked intently at the lantern and the sky with a smile on their faces. The clip radiated love and peace. Soha also penned down a sentimental caption along with it. She wrote, “Happy birthday Abba we hope our love and prayers reach you and that you continue to watch over us, protect us and bless us.” Every year, be it her Abba’s birthday or death anniversary, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress remembers him in a special way. Last year, on his 10th death anniversary, she put up a pic where she accumulated numerous pictures of Mansoor and decorated them with flowers and candles.

Soha is always very active on her Instagram. The gorgeous actress never shies away from sharing pictures of her family on her Instagram and letting the world know how much she loves them.

