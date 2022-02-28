Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate Mahashivratri Puja with baby Inaaya; Share a sweet glimpse of fam lunch

The biggest attraction about any celebration is the opportunity to share some time with your loved ones. You get to spend some quality time with our cherished ones and make some priceless memories. It seems like Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu live by this mantra. Today, their family celebrated Mahashivratri with a lot of vigour and hosted a Puja at their house. Soha and Kunal, who never misses to give their fans life updates, uploaded numerous pictures and videos of the puja, sharing a glimpse of their family time. From a yummy lunch to praying earnestly, the family had the best time together.

Kunal Kemmu shared a beautiful reel on his Instagram where the family could be seen observing the Puja rituals with sanctity. While Kunal religiously blew the shankha as Soha and Inaaya watched him dotingly. Along with the reel, Kunal wrote, "Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay #mahashivratri #family #love." On the other hand, Soha also shared a pic of their delicious lunch spread for the day in her Instagram story. Along with the picture, she wittingly wrote, “Lunch is served!” She also shared a gorgeous shot of baby Inaaya who looked beautiful in her white ethnic attire.

Check Kunal's reel HERE

Check Soha's story HERE

Speaking about Kunal Kemmu’s professional career, the actor was last seen in the movie Lootcase which was released on the digital platform. He garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. Kunal Kemmu, along with his wife Soha often share cute family pictures on their Instagram which always become a hit amongst fans.

