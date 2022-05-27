Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu & Inaaya pose for a perfect family photo in LATEST post

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After dating each other for several years, Kunal went down on one knee and asked Soha Ali Khan to marry him. The couple tied the knot in 2015, and are proud parents of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Let’s be honest, we love seeing all the adorable families of Tinsel town. Soha and Kunal with their little girl Inaaya are one of the cutest families in Bollywood. It is always a delight to watch this young families. They love to share priceless family moments on their Instagram and today was no different.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram a few hours ago to share super adorable snap of her family. Soha, Inaaya and Kunal were all in comfy clothes as they posed goofily for the picture. They stood in front of a statue of a beer. Playing with words, Soha wittily wrote in her caption, “The ‘bear’ necessities of life #summer #summer2022". Well, if this is not family goals, what is? The picture was an instant hit as fans gushed about the sweet family in the comment section.

Soha Ali Khan shares a family pic with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya:

Just yesterday, Kunal Kummu celebrated his 39th birthday. Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Kunal's birthday celebration. "39 and still so fine #happybirthday @kunalkemmu," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th this year. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush and Kunal is doing a movie titled, Kanjoos Makkhichoos with Vipul Shah and also has Malang 2.

Also Read: PIC: Soha Ali Khan wishes Kunal Kemmu on his birthday; Says '39 and still so fine'