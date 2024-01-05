Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu-Inaaya visit Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s ‘favorite place' on his birth anniversary

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was one of the most popular and successful cricketers of his time. Also known as Tiger Pataudi, he was married to actress Sharmila Tagore with whom he had three children: Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. On his birth anniversary, Soha paid a visit to one of his favorite places to play accompanied by her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan visits The Melbourne Cricket Ground

January 5th marks the birth anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi. On this special day, his daughter Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share pictures of her visit to The Melbourne Cricket Ground with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the caption, she wrote that it was one of his favorite places to play. She wrote, "It seemed only fitting to remember and celebrate Abba on his birthday today by visiting one of his favourite places to play - The Melbourne Cricket Ground."

Soha further wrote that he scored several test centuries here and one of them was his 75 score in 1967-68. She concluded it by writing, “An innings played with one leg and one eye”. Happy birthday Abba (red heart emoji) @mcg"

The post included her pictures with Kunal and Inaaya as well as a black-and-white picture of Mansoor playing on the field. The last one was an unseen throwback picture of little Soha with her father.

About Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a cricket and captain of the Indian cricket team. At the age of 21, he was made the captain and excelled in it. In 1968, he married Sharmila Tagore with whom he had three children. Mansoor was the son of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the last ruler of the Pataudi princely state during the British Raj. Af In his long and successful career, Mansoor was bestowed with the Arjun Award, Padma Shri and CK Nayadu Award.

