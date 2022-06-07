Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu & Inaaya's pics at Peppa Pig world are beyond adorable; Shweta Bachchan REACTS

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They often give couple goals with their pictures and videos that they post on social media. Well, if there is something cuter than them then it has to be their daughter Inaaya. She is adorable and Soha never misses a chance to make her fans go aww with Inaaya’s pictures. The family is currently vacationing in London and in the recent pictures posted by Soha we can see them having a gala time at the Peppa Pig world.

In the first picture, we can see Inaaya standing and holding the hands of a Peppa Pig as Kunal Kemmu sits on his knees beside her and kisses her cheeks. Inaaya can be seen wearing a white top that she paired with black jeans and black sunglasses. Kunal can be seen wearing a dark blue tee over grey pants and Soha who stands behind can be seen wearing a denim jacket over her pink hoodie and smiling for the picture. In the next picture, we can see Inaaya cutely hugging a Peppa pig and we bet your hearts will melt on looking at it. Sharing these pics, Soha wrote, “Somewhere over the rainbow, this happened #peppapigworld #london.” Taking to the comments section, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Heart burst!!! She’s adorable.” Neha Dhupia also posted several heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out the images:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th this year. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush.

