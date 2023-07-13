Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu return from vacay; Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys a ride on the suitcase-WATCH

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are doting parents to their 5-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha loves sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life with them, and for the last few weeks, she has been sharing some stunning pictures from their summer vacation. After spending some time with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their kids Jeh and Taimur in London, looks like Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya had headed to the USA for their holiday. Now, they have returned to Mumbai and were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. Inaaya looked adorable as she enjoyed a ride on the suitcase while her dad Kunal Kemmu wheeled her out of the airport.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi return to Mumbai post vacay

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. What caught our attention was Inaaya’s happy expression as she sat on the ride-on suitcase, and was being wheeled out of the airport by Kunal Kemmu. The suitcase had a flip-up seatback on which Inaaya sat, and she looked incredibly happy! Kunal Kemmu was seen wearing a white tee and black pants with a beige hat, while Soha Ali Khan wore a blue shirt and denim jeans, layered with a long black shrug.

Inaaya looked adorable in a white full-sleeved t-shirt paired with mauve leggings. Check out the adorable video below!

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Soha Ali Khan shared a reel on Instagram that gave a sneak-peek into their trip to Disneyland. Inaaya was seen enjoying the fun rides, and she also met Disney princesses. “Where dreams really do come true #disneyland #disney100,” wrote Soha, while sharing the video.

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. She will next be seen in Chhorii 2. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu will make his directorial debut with the film Madgaon Express.

