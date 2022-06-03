Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turns photographer, takes PICS as they roam in London

Soha Ali Khan is very active on social media and keeps her followers hooked on her by sharing exclusive photos and updates. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu love their four-year-old daughter Inaaya a lot and spread their happiness on any update or achievement of their daughter through their posts. The couple and their daughter travelled to London this summer. Kunal Kemmu, who last took an all-boys biking trip in Europe last month with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, seemed pleased to be going out on a holiday with his family this time around.

The family of three took a trip to London this summer and Soha Ali Khan made it a point to share her travelogue with her followers. The travelogue however was very different as the Rang De Basanti actress instead shared photos taken by her daughter Inaaya in a video format. Her caption read, “London Summer 2022 through the eyes of a four-year-old (all pictures taken by Inaaya)”. She also tagged her husband Kunal Kemmu too. Her post intended to show London through the eyes of a four-year-old. The reel had photos taken by Inaaya where her parents gave cute and adorable expressions. It also had photos of the trio enjoying some delicious food apart from other sight-seeing photos. From the pictures, it seems like their daughter has a good knack for clicking photos which give viewers a very immersive feel when they see it.

Check out the photo reel by Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya, HERE.

Soha Ali Khan, not too long ago, also wrote about her daughter’s first day at school and their first parent-teacher meeting. As is the case with every parent, Soha Ali Khan too was emotional as she captured her daughter taking her first steps in her ‘big school’. After her first parent-teacher meeting, she thanked Inaaya’s teachers for looking after her daughter and keeping her posted on all that she studied at school. Both Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are taking on very less movie projects. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Abhay 3, and might next be seen in the next installment of Golmaal.

Also read: Soha Ali Khan turns villain, beats up Kunal Kemmu in a funny video; Watch