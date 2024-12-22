Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya’s reaction to paparazzi filming them is every kid ever; WATCH

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's Instagram profiles are nothing short of a treasure trove filled with cherished memories of their daughter, Inaaya Kemmu. On December 22, the family was spotted enjoying a day out in the city, but what truly grabbed everyone's attention was little Inaaya's adorable reaction to the paparazzi filming them. She innocently asked, "Why so many people?" instantly melting hearts.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were seen leaving a café with daughter Inaaya Kemmu. The mother-daughter duo looked delightful in matching blue and white midi dresses, exuding charm and elegance. Kunal, on the other hand, kept it casual yet stylish in an oversized black T-shirt paired with pants and white sneakers.

See the video here:

Netizens reacted quickly to the video as one wrote, "I like Inaya she is best dressed child." One person wrote, "Cutiee."

Soha recently dropped a few pictures from the Maldives vacation on Instagram. The collection also features her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. In the pictures, Soha can be seen riding a tricycle and Kunal is relishing gelato on their vacation.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Soha Ali Khan shared that stepping away for work has become slightly easier after explaining the importance of working to her daughter. However, she admitted that it remains challenging because of the close bond they share as a family.

Advertisement

Khan mentioned that she, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya enjoy spending time together, chatting, laughing, and dancing, which makes it harder to leave home.

Khan also highlighted that the ability to communicate through video calls eases the separation. She noted that she never apologizes to her daughter for leaving, instead explaining that she is pursuing something she loves. Inaaya now supports her with good luck wishes when she heads out to work.

Soha Ali Khan tied the knot with her longtime partner, Kunal Kemmu, in 2015. The couple became proud parents to their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017. The duo shared screen space in several movies like 99, Go Goa Gone, and Dhundte Reh Jaoge.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao recalls Aamir Khan told her one line from film which made her want to do it; 'I was like...'