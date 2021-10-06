Soha Ali Khan leaves sister Saba super impressed with her intense 'Workout Wednesday'.

Soha Ali Khan has taken the fitness game seriously and is making sure she becomes the fittest version of herself by the end of 2021. Today, Soha dropped a video of her 'Workout Wednesday' and left her fans, followers as well as sister Saba Pataudi impressed. In the video, Soha can be seen wearing an all white tracksuit and acing some difficult exercises.

From lifting heavy tyres to doing some functional core exercises, Soha definitely served up some mid-week fitness inspiration. In the video, Soha can be seen working out on a turf terrace with a great sea view in the background. Sharing the video, Soha captioned it, "Workout Wednesday Part II #noexcuses #workoutmotivation @maheshfitnessclub."

Her sister Saba Pataudi was floored and commented, "Super impressive." Several followers dropped emojis in the comments section and applauded Soha's fitness levels.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's latest workout video below:

Soha renewed her fitness journey in the month of August when she shared a video and wrote, "So I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section - it’s not just about having a flat tummy - it’s about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability."

