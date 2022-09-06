Soha Ali Khan looks gorgeous as she shares PICS in ‘sea green’ outfit; Check

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of gorgeous pictures featuring herself as she dons a sea green belted shirt dress. The actress got married to Kunal Kemmu in the year 2015 after dating for a couple of years and are going strong since then. From raising their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with all the values to turning co-authors, Soha and Kunal never leave a moment to ignite the spark in their relationship. Meanwhile, Soha is very active on social media and keeps her followers hooked on her by sharing exclusive photos and updates. Her posts are always wholesome - filled with her daughter Inaaya’s cuteness, her family’s fun time and her gorgeous smile. It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch them.

Meanwhile, she captioned her latest post, “Sea green.” In the photos that Soha shared on her Instagram, she looked super pretty as she opted for a minimal makeup. She left her hair open and her gorgeous smile left us in awe of her. Fans from all over poured their love for the actress. Reacting to the post, actress Neha Dhupia dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

Have a look at Soha’s post:

Soha often shares her workout videos with her fans on social media. Her high intensity fitness routine comes with multiple health benefits. Squats help in burning calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in strengthening the tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles. Besides the leg muscles, squats also help in working out of the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and obliques.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently turned into an author with Kunal Kemmu as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th. Soha is also currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush.