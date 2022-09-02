Soha Ali Khan looks radiant as she shares gorgeous PICS in pink suit

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of gorgeous pictures featuring herself as she dons a pink suit. She is very active on social media and keeps her followers hooked on her by sharing exclusive photos and updates. Apart from this, she is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout routine with her fans on Instagram and motivates them to stay fit. Her posts are always wholesome - filled with Inaaya’s cuteness, her family’s cuteness and her gorgeous smile. It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch them. Meanwhile, she captioned her latest post, “In the pink.”

In the post that Soha Ali Khan shared on her Instagram, she looked super pretty and gorgeous. The sun was glowing as she sat by the window with some greenery surrounding her. She was sporting a pretty pink suit. Her hair was tied in a pony tail and her gorgeous smile left us in awe of her. Fans from all over poured their love for the actress.

Have a look at Soha’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently turned into an author with Kunal Kemmu as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th. Soha is also currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush. Whereas Sharmila is all set to return to films and will star in Gulmohar, which will also feature Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar along with Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in August 2022 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Rahul Chittella.

