Soha Ali Khan opens up on Inaaya’s ‘caring & protective’ bond with Taimur & Kareena’s youngest baby boy

In an interview, Soha Ali Khan opened up on the bond between the youngest generation of the Khan-Kapoor family including Taimur, Inaaya, and the youngest member of the clan.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu dated for a long time while also working on several films together such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaoge amongst others. Soha and Kunal got engaged in Paris in July 2014 and later got married in Mumbai at a lavish ceremony in January 2015. After two blissful years of marriage and constant media attention towards the young couple, Soha and Kunal birthed their first baby in September 2017 naming her Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kareena Kapoor and ’s first child Taimur was born in December 2016 hence both Inaaya and Taimur practically grew up together.

In her latest interview with Zoom Digital, Soha opened up on the bond these young siblings share and said, “She's (Inaaya) very caring and protective. She's going to be an amazing older sister.” Inaaya is an immensely cute child as proclaimed by Kunal’s and Soha’s fans considering she makes regular appearances on their Instagram. Taimur is only a month older than Inaaya and now they have the newest addition to the clan as Kareena recently gave birth to a young baby boy. In order to stay away from the media hype and scrutiny that Taimur received, neither Kareena nor any other member of the family has revealed the baby boy’s name yet.

Soha also spoke on the learning that she has received from Sharmila Tagore and how they have shaped her identity. Speaking on it she said, “It's been ingrained in us since birth - to be conscious of the people and the environment around us, and to leave the world better than how we found it. It is a huge responsibility on us to pass this ethic down to our next generation,”.

