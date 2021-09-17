Soha Ali Khan personifies strength and grit as she drops a workout video; Dia Mirza says 'killing it'

Soha Ali Khan is a doting mum to Inaaya Kemmu and has a solid fan following on social media. A part-time author and actress also loves to be on the top of her fitness game. On Thursday, Soha Ali Khan took to social media to drop a never before see video and gave a glimpse her intense strength training.

In the video, Soha can be seen working out at home and doing a few exercises that suggest her amazing core strength. From wall exercises to jumping squats, Soha can be seen acing it all like a pro. Sharing the short video, she captioned it, "Week five - find the drive!"

Looks like Soha's strength and grit massively impressed her friends Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta who took to the comments section. Dia wrote, Killing it Soha." While Lara commented with a string of bicep flex emojis. Actress Shikha Talsania commented: "Top gear! Come aauunn!"

Check out Soha Ali Khan's video below:

Soha renewed her fitness journey last month in August when she shared a video and wrote, "So I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section - it’s not just about having a flat tummy - it’s about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability."

