Soha Ali Khan pokes fun at ‘Quadfather’ Saif Ali Khan as she wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan and him on pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting a second child after Taimur Ali Khan and left everyone excited. Soha Ali Khan wished the couple on the happy news but added a little ‘Godfather’ twist while sending love to her brother, Saif.

A piece of happy news came in today for Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s fans as they announced that they are expecting a second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The duo issued a statement to the media and expressed gratitude to all their fans for their good wishes to them. Amid this, Soha Ali Khan could not resist poking fun at her brother Saif on gearing up for fatherhood again. As soon as news about Kareena’s pregnancy came in, fans took to social media to wish the couple.

Now, Soha also hilariously poked fun at Saif and shared a photo of the star in complete ‘Godfather’ style. However, Soha called Saif ‘Quadfather’ as he would be welcoming his fourth child. In the photo, Saif could be seen looking suave and handsome. Not just this, Soha wrote, “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !” With this, Soha also sent good wishes to the couple and prayed for Kareena to be safe and healthy amid her pregnancy.

As soon as Soha shared the photo, fans of Saif also started commenting on the post and sent good wishes to Kareena and Saif along with the entire family on the happy news. The statement Kareena and Saif had shared with the media read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.” Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and the couple had gotten hitched in October 2012.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother Saif Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, as per the reports that came in early on Wednesday, the news of Kareena’s pregnancy was only known to a few close friends and immediate family of the couple. Reportedly, Kareena is gearing up to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha that stars before her baby bump begins to show. The film has been pushed to Christmas 2021.

