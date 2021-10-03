Soha Ali Khan poses with new mom Neha Dhupia straight from the hospital; PICS

It is a happy Sunday for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as they welcome their baby number 2 into this world. Angad took to his Instagram handle to share this wonderful news with the world this morning. The couple has welcomed a baby boy this time. Well, Neha's close friend Soha Ali Khan reached the hospital to be by her friend's side and posted a picture with the actress who was still in bed but still was all smiles as she posed for the picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan posted a couple of pictures. The first picture appears to be from Inaaya’s birthday bash that took place recently. In the picture, we can see Neha with her baby girl as she plants a kiss on her mumma’s baby bump. In the next picture, we can see Neha on the hospital bed looking a little pale as Soha Ali Khan stands behind her bed and is all smiles. Sharing these pics Soha wrote, “Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi - and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! lots of love and blessings always !!”

Take a look:

In the morning, sharing the happy news, Angad informed that both Neha and their baby boy are doing well. "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia. Thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," Angad's announcement read. The post was flooded with wishes from fans and friends.

