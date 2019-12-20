Soha Ali Khan posts an adorable birthday wish for Taimur Ali Khan as he poses with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

After elder sister, Sara Ali Khan wished the cute kid with a heartfelt post on her Instagram account with an adorable picture with the birthday boy, aunt Soha Ali Khan has also showered wishes for Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan is the star of the day. This little munchkin turns 3 today and his birthday celebrations were held yesterday evening. Pictures from the party have been all over social media. Numerous celebs from the film fraternity attended the special occasion including , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and many others. Wishes for Tim Tim are being flooded on social media. After elder sister, Sara Ali Khan wished the cute kid with a heartfelt post on her Instagram account with an adorable picture with the birthday boy, aunt Soha Ali Khan has also showered wishes for the star kid.

Sharing a cute picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Taimur Ali Khan, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life." In the picture, Inaaya and Taimur both are sitting on a chair. While Inaaya is flashing her cute little teeth wearing a light blue coloured sweater and jeans, the birthday boy is giving a cute smile donning an all-blue attire with cute boots. Soha has also shared a picture of Inaaya and Tim Tim on her Insta story and it is all things cute.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post here:

Taimur partied away with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Yash Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s kids at his birthday party yesterday. The cutie boy joined Kareena and Saif in a casual yet stylish look with his leather boots stealing the show. Taimur’s Christmas – themed birthday cake was definitely a treat to watch! The little Santa on top of the cake is the main center of attraction.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for ‘cutiepie’ Taimur Ali Khan will warm the cockles of your heart; See Pics

Credits :Instagram

Read More