Soha Ali Khan REACTS to nepotism debate: It exists and if you want someone to be loved, see their film

Soha Ali Khan got talking about the ongoing debate on Nepotism as she said that favouritism exists in India and people can celebrate an actor by watching their films. Read on!

A few days back, , , and others got together virtually to announce that due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, their films- Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and others will witness a digital release. While Kumal Kemmu starrer Lootcase and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz, too are going to release digitally, however, these two actors were not included from a live session hosted by video-streaming app Disney+Hotstar after the OTT platform announced that seven films will premiere on its platform.

Later, Kunal Kemmu took to Twitter to express a sense of angst over being excluded from the live as he wrote, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai…” And at a time when the nepotism debate is getting stronger with every passing day, what with actors coming out in the open to share their experiences, Kunal Kemmu’s wife, and actress Soha Ali Khan got talking about nepotism as she said that she can say this much that when it comes to words like nepotism, equal opportunities, this is not something that has cropped up in the last month and that nepotism exists and it is not unique to the film industry or to India even.

Moving on, Soha Ali Khan shared that if audiences want someone to be celebrated, loved, then they should buy their tickets, see their films, follow them on social media and make them that because Soha Ali Khan feels that since we are in a democracy, favouritism exists and there is no point saying that it doesn’t. “But I believe in the powers of movies. And don’t forget about it next week,” shared the actress. Talking about Lootcase, the film will release digitally on July 31, 2020.

