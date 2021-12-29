Soha Ali Khan ready to welcome 2022 with THESE resolutions; Don't miss her New Year plans with Saif & Kareena

2021 has been one crazy ride. While we are glad that 2022 is near, we hope Coronavirus doesn't ruin this year as well, and by the news incoming, the effects are starting to show! Anyway, with just a few days to go for NYE, Bollywood stars are buzzing with interesting plans. While many are making their way to international destinations to celebrate, Soha Ali Khan is all set to welcome the New Year with her family and close friends- and her guest list includes her beloved brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor!

In an interview with India Today, Soha talked about her NYE plans extensively. She informed, “The plan is same as last year. We will have a small intimate gathering.” She added that it will just be her hubby Kunal Kemmu, her brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and maybe a couple of more people at the most- a low-key affair with her loved ones. She also insisted that it will just be a dinner and no party. After talking about her NYE plans, she revealed her resolutions for the coming year too. She shared that she wishes to read more books in 2022. She said, "I realised I have not been reading enough books. I've completely stopped reading books. So in October, when it was my birthday, I told everyone please just buy me a book.” Soha added that she received 50 books and so now, she doesn’t watch TV during the day, and instead, she prefers reading during that time.

Talking about her other resolutions, she shared that she wanted to lose weight. “Then three months ago, I discovered for the first time I put on two kilos. My whole life I was 50 kg and now I'm 52 kg,” she told. Thus, to work towards this, she revealed that she got a new trainer and has been doing some “new weird but really fun workouts” and has been enjoying them. “So these are two things that I have changed in my life, but I didn't wait until January to do them,” she concluded.

On the professional front, Soha Ali Khan is looking forward to Kaun Banegi Shikharwati's release. Soha will also appear in Amazon Prime Video's Hush Hush, in addition to Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Karishma Tanna, Juhi Chawla, and Ayesha Jhulka are among the other cast members. The series is set to stream in the coming year.

