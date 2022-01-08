Soha Ali Khan recalls her time at Pataudi Palace: 'I somehow feel closer to my father when I am there'

Recently, Soha Ali Khan reminisced childhood recollections of her ancestral house, Pataudi Palace, and claimed it retains its 'old world charm.' She also mentioned that going to Pataudi makes her feel closer to her deceased father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The actress also added that her four-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu practices organic farming in Pataudi and feeds her family salads made from the vegetables she harvests.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Soha revealed that she loved the greenery and open spaced in Pataudi. She said, “I somehow feel closer to my father when I am there. I go to his grave and spend time with him. It is his home. So, there is that connection as well.” She went on to narrate certain incidents. She recalled the time when there was no electricity and they had visited as children. “We used to sleep outside, under macchardani (mosquito net) Now we have AC, but back then, there was no AC and no mobile phones,” she explained, saying it was a complete cut-off.

Then, Soha went on to count the activities that she used to do as a child at the palace such as playing cricket, doing organic farming, and so on. She also talked about how her baby girl Inaaya does planting at the Pataudi house and picks up potatoes, carrots, and all. “We make a salad out of cucumbers, carrots, which she herself has grown and harvested. There are peacocks and adopted dogs, sometimes snakes… so, it is like being amidst nature,” she added.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan finds content on the digital platforms more interesting and exciting