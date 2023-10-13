Soha Ali Khan recalls Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi offended after bad review of Dil Maange More

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The doting sister of Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, Soha had a short yet beautiful career. She has been a part of several amazing projects like Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile amongst others. The actress has been away from light camera action for quite some time now, however, in an interview, the actress recalled how once a reviewer had compared her acting with his father which had offended him.

Soha Ali Khan recalls a bad review for her debut performance, leaving her father offended

In an interview with The Quorum, Soha Ali Khan shared how she went on to become an actress accidentally while working in a bank. The actress shared that she entered the industry without telling either of her parents, as she knew that they wouldn’t approve of it. Soha debuted with the Bengali film Iti Srikanta in 2004, which went off as well as she could’ve hoped, but her Hindi debut, Dil Maange More, couldn’t do much wonders for her.

Recalling a bad review for her performance in the film, which even went on to offend her father, she stated, “The Bengali film was good; the first Hindi film, not so good. I remember the first review that came out in one of the papers was that ‘she looks like her mother, but she acts like her father’. My father was the one who was the most offended by it, because he was like, ‘What does this mean?”

Having said that, Soha, also opined that it is important to develop a thick skin in the film industry. She recalled being a straight-A –student who was doing pretty well while working in the bank but stated that getting a review that is not flattering to be read by everyone was quite mortifying.

Sharmila Tagore on negative press

Her mother, Sharmila Tagore, who was also a part of the interview, also shared her views on negative press. She stated, “If you’re in this profession, you have to deal with the publicity and what other people are talking about you… You can’t take them on. How I dealt with it was to not read all this first thing in the morning. By the time somebody else came and told me this is what they are saying about you, it will hurt less. On the other hand, they also built you up into this nymph-like figure, as if you’re not a human being at all. It’s either that or brickbats, and you have to keep a level head.”

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan receives 'best' handwritten birthday note from daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; it's all things love