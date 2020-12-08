Soha Ali Khan recalls Sharmila Tagore’s past birthdays & misses her: When we meet, we'll celebrate all moments

On Sharmila Tagore’s 76th birthday, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share heartfelt birthday post for her mother.

Veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her 76th birthday today. However, unlike every year, the actress could not celebrate her birthday with her family due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, her loved ones are pouring in birthday wishes for the legendary actress on social media. To make her day more special, Sharmila’s daughter Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share heartfelt birthday post for her mother. Soha has shared a series of pictures from Sharmila’s previous birthday celebrations.

Soha has also mentioned in her post that they will celebrate Sharmila’s birthday when they will meet again. Her post read as, “We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon."

Check out Soha Ali Khan’s birthday wish for mom Sharmila Tagore here:

On the other hand, Sharmila’s son-in-law Kunal Kemmu also took to his Instagram stories to share a lovely birthday post for his mother-in-law. Take a look:

While daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a throwback monochrome picture of the veteran actress and wrote, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law."

Last year, the veteran actress celebrated her birthday with her family in Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

Sharmila Tagore was married to legendary Indian cricketer late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

