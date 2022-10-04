Soha Ali Khan receives a handwritten note from Inaaya on her birthday: 'For Mama, love you so much'

Soha Ali Khan celebrates her birthday today. The actress started her acting career with the 2014 romantic comedy film Dil Maange More alongside Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, and Tulip Joshi in key roles. She is best known for her work in films like Pyaar Mein Twist, Shaadi No. 1, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, and Tum Mile to list a few. Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Kha Pataudi. She is the youngest sister of Saif Ali Khan, who is also an actor.

Soha Ali Khan who is an avid Instagrammer shared a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's handwritten note. On Soha's birthday today, she received a heartfelt handwritten note from her daughter Inaaya. Taking to her Instagram story, the Dil Kabaddi actress added a red heart sticker to it. The note reads as: "For Mama, I love you so much and may you have a happy birthday. Love, Inaaya." Soha often shares pictures and videos on her social media handles, featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.