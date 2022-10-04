Soha Ali Khan receives a handwritten note from Inaaya on her birthday: 'For Mama, love you so much'
Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's special note on social media.
Soha Ali Khan celebrates her birthday today. The actress started her acting career with the 2014 romantic comedy film Dil Maange More alongside Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, and Tulip Joshi in key roles. She is best known for her work in films like Pyaar Mein Twist, Shaadi No. 1, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, and Tum Mile to list a few. Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Kha Pataudi. She is the youngest sister of Saif Ali Khan, who is also an actor.
Soha Ali Khan who is an avid Instagrammer shared a glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's handwritten note. On Soha's birthday today, she received a heartfelt handwritten note from her daughter Inaaya. Taking to her Instagram story, the Dil Kabaddi actress added a red heart sticker to it. The note reads as: "For Mama, I love you so much and may you have a happy birthday. Love, Inaaya." Soha often shares pictures and videos on her social media handles, featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Check out Inaaya's note:
The Khoya Khoya Chand actress got engaged to Kunal Kemmu in July of 2014 in Paris. Later, in 2015, the lovebirds tie the knot in Mumbai. Later in 2017, the couple were blessed with their first child, Inaaya who is no less than an internet sensation just like her cousins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video's web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna. It was released on September 22.
Previously, she was seen in Zee5's comedy-drama web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Cyrus Sahukar, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in the lead.
