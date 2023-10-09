Soha Ali Khan receives 'best' handwritten birthday note from daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; it's all things love

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently celebrated her 45th birthday. As she turned a year older, love and wishes began pouring in for her from her husband Kunal Kemmu, sister Saba Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many other celebrities. While it seems like the actress truly had a fun-filled birthday, it seems like more surprises are still awaiting her. Soha recently shared an adorable note penned by her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and it surely reflects the strong bond that the mother-daughter duo shares. Read on to know what Inni wrote for her mother.

Soha Ali Khan shares handwritten birthday note from daughter Inaaya for her

It seems like Soha Ali Khan is here to take away her fans’ Monday blues as the actress shared an endearing birthday note from her daughter Inaaya. Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the actress shared the note penned by Inni which stated, “Dear mama, I hope you have a happy birthday. Hope you have a happy life. I hope you are happy forever and ever. Love Inni.”

Waking up to the adorable note shared by Soha would undoubtedly be a treat for any mother. Soha was seemingly elated by the special birthday wish from her little one. And, sharing a glimpse of the same, she wrote, “Best birthday note ever (and it's still birthday week)."

All about Soha Ali Khan's birthday celebrations

Soha, who celebrated her birthday earlier last week, dropped glimpses of the celebrations in an Instagram post. The actress sported an all-blue denim look, rounding it off with a pair of hoop earrings. From Soha and Kunal’s love-dovey photographs to the duo enjoying a feast at their residence, the actress’ birthday celebrations surely came across as a treat for the fans of Soha Ali Khan. "“What’s your best discovery?” asked the mole. “That I’m enough as I am," said the boy. #matchesstruckinthedark,” wrote Soha, while sharing the string of photos.

