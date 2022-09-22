Soha Ali Khan remembers Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary; Says 'miss this voice'

Soha Ali Khan began her Thursday by going down memory lane and remembering the late legend and her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He was fondly called Tiger passed away on September 22, 2011, at the age of 70 in New Delhi after battling a lung infection. He was an Indian cricketer and a former captain of the Indian cricket team. Mansoor Ali Khan was appointed India's cricket captain at the age of 21, and described as "one of (its) greatest."

On his 11th death anniversary today, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her father, in which, he is seen talking about his life without his father, Iftikhar Ali Khan, who was also a renowned cricketer and passed away on 5 January 1952. In the video, Mansoor can be heard speaking in Urdu, he said, “My mother came and told me my father was no more. I was very young and didn't even realise what it meant. It was only over time that it sunk in that it isn't easy to live your life without your father.” Sharing the video, Soha captioned the video: "How I miss that voice."