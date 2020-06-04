Soha Ali Khan reveals her lockdown munchies

  1. Home
Actress Soha Ali Khan is ensuring she is stocked up on healthy snacks amid the lockdown, and says almonds are her go-to snack when she wants to binge on without feeling guilty.
Here are snacks which Soha always has in stock.

* Almonds: A handful of almonds is something that I just can't start my day without. It is my go-to snack that I can binge on without having to feel guilty. It helps me stay active as it is a great source of energy and protein while it also contains healthy fats that are good for skin.

* Honey: As I avoid sugary snacks and am a fan of sweet delights, honey is something that is a must in my kitchen. I try substituting honey with sugar as it is a great antioxidant and helps improve cholesterol levels.

* Oats: Oats are a quick fix for a healthy breakfast as they take the shortest time to cook. Even on a busy morning, I make sure that I don't skip my breakfast and a bowl of oats can make a wholesome yet quick meal.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

* Kale: Being an amazing source of beta-carotene, kale is great for skin, hair and overall health. I always include it in my salads and also like to have kale chips as a snack to keep up with random cravings.

* Yoghurt: As I start my morning with a workout it is important that I have a breakfast that promotes faster workout recovery and is low on calories. This is the reason, you'll always find yoghurt in my kitchen as it helps with both, and is also a great option for weight loss.

