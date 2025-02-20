Soha Ali Khan reveals her mom Sharmila Tagore told her ‘Never marry an actor’ before she tied the knot with Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan recently revealed that her mother, the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, had strongly advised her against marrying an actor before she tied the knot with actor Kunal Kemmu. Soha and Kunal had been in a relationship for nine years before getting married.

During her appearance on The Quizzitok Podcast last week, Soha Ali Khan, who celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with Kunal on January 25, shared a rare glimpse into her family life and the advice she received from her mother. Sharmila was concerned about the complications of being married to someone from the same industry.

Despite her own marriage to renowned cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, she believed that actors' big egos and mood swings could make married life difficult. Sharmila's advice to Soha was simple: "Do whatever you want, but never marry an actor," Soha recalled.

Soha elaborated on her mother’s concerns, emphasizing that actors experience emotional ups and downs, often getting caught up in their own successes or failures. These mood swings, she explained, could be challenging for their partners after marriage. Sharmila warned that being in a relationship with someone from the same profession could add unnecessary stress to a couple's life.

Despite her mother’s concerns, Soha went ahead and married Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The couple now shares a happy and stable marriage and are parents to a young daughter, Inaaya.

Soha also reflected on the contrasting personalities of her parents and how they shaped her upbringing. She shared that her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was always calm and composed—never raising his voice or losing his temper. Soha recalled him as being "cool as a cucumber," and she believes she has inherited that same peaceful nature from him.

On the other hand, she described her mother, Sharmila Tagore, as more sensitive and emotional. She mentioned that her mother could be strict at times and wasn’t afraid to express her emotions. While Soha feels that, in terms of temperament, she takes after her father, she admitted that her husband, Kunal, has a unique ability to push her buttons, sometimes leading to mood swings at home.