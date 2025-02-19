Soha Ali Khan reveals how Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore kept her and Saif grounded: 'We were taught the cost of petrol…’

Soha Ali Khan, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, recently opened up about her upbringing and shared how her parents raised her and her siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, to stay grounded despite their privileged background. Soha revealed that her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, often gave the impression that the family wasn't financially well-off. "He was very concerned about the cost of petrol and electricity," she said.

Speaking on The Quizzitok Podcast, Soha Ali Khan recalled that while her childhood was full of luxury, her parents ensured they understood the value of money. She shared how her father would leave post-it notes around the house reminding them to turn off lights and save energy. She also mentioned that they had only one phone in the house, joking about how hard it was to find it since her sister, Saba, would often lock herself in her room with it.

Soha recounted a valuable lesson her father taught her when he gave her Rs 500. He offered her a choice: take the money immediately or receive Rs 50 every year. She chose the latter, and her father kept his promise, teaching her the importance of saving and investing wisely.

Both of her parents, Soha explained, made her aware of household finances. Her mother, Sharmila Tagore, would regularly sit with the cook to track expenses and keep the family’s budget in check. Soha concluded by saying that while they were not spoiled, she did enjoy the privileges of a princess growing up but always understood the importance of staying grounded.

Advertisement

Soha also expressed her gratitude for the life they had. Speaking about their beautiful house in Delhi, opposite Sena Bhawan, she admitted that at the time, they didn’t realize its significance. However, after 20 years, they felt they shouldn’t have gotten too comfortable in it, as it was eventually taken away from them. She added that she is thankful for many things they had, that others did not, and those experiences helped her appreciate the value of even the little things.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!