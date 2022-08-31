Soha Ali Khan’s hubby Kunal Kemmu to make his directorial debut with Madgaon Express

Excel Entertainment has always been a hub of many big talents who has given some of the top-notch cinematic wonders to the audience like Gully Boy, Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara to name a few. While this talent hub is constantly touching new skies with its amazing contents and brilliant artistic geniuses, actor Kunal Kemmu is now all set to take his first step into the world of direction with Excel.

While taking to his social media, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kunal Kemmu brought this announcement to his fans about his directorial venture with Excel entertainment with the film named ‘Madgaon Express’.

While speaking about the same, he wrote -“Ganpati Bappa moriya. As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen.”

“A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati Bappa. Introducing “Madgaon Express,” wrote Kunal Kemmu

Previously, Farhan Akhtar had also made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Moreover, Zoya Akhtar also made her directorial debut with Luck By chance in 2009, and now as Kunal Kemmu is also commencing his directorial journey with Excel, we are just excited to see another cinematic wonder from the makers.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2 and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited Jee Le Zaraa.

About Kunal Kemmu

Khemu was in a relationship with popular actress Soha Ali Khan Pataudi since May 2013. The couple got engaged in July 2014 and got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on 25 January 2015 in the presence of selected members of Soha's Family. Through his marriage to Khan, he is related to the Pataudi family. On 29 September 2017, Khan gave birth to their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu. Kunal made his debut as a child actor appearing in the Doordarshan TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam (1987), directed by Ved Rahi. He made his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt's movie Sir (film) (1993). He went on to star as a child artist in movies including Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman.

