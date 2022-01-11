Soha Ali Khan says brother Saif Ali Khan is ‘life of a party’, calls Kareena Kapoor ‘bindaas’

In the recent past, Soha Ali Khan made headlines for her stint in the recently released web show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Now, in her recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Soha revealed some interesting details about her family members including brother Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and her own mother Sharmila Tagore. According to Soha, her mom and her brother fight a lot.

While talking about Saif Ali Khan, Soha said that he is definitely the ‘life of a party’. She further revealed that her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan is nothing like what she had imagined about her. As per Soha Ali Khan, Kareena is a ‘funny’ person. Moreover, she loves to watch Saif and Kareena together. “It’s great to see them together because what I imagined of her isn't how she is at all', added Soha, calling Kareena ‘bindaas’.

During the same interaction, Soha also stated that Saif and her mom Sharmila Tagore fight over often. Apparently, Soha Ali Khan has to intercede every time the mother-son have an argument. She said, "My mother is a slight nag...She's very scary actually, it's not sweet at all. Everyone who says Bangla is such a mishti (sweet) language and all it's not at all. She would only lose her temper in Bangla and do hisaab kitaab (accounts) in Bangla. As a result, none of us speaks any Bengali. But she'll just be like, if there's any fight that's happening firstly my brother (Saif Ali Khan) and her have this wonderful relationship where every time they fight with each other they call me and I'm the one who has to intercede."

Soha Ali Khan continued, "She'll then pick up the phone and hang up. I'm just like I didn't do anything. It's just that things that they can't say to each other that they say very easily to me. I'm the diplomat, I'm the third child. I have the inherent charm that I rely on to get my way because otherwise, I would not have proper nutritious meals and education.”

