Soha Ali Khan says 'it's all about the perspective' as she chills with Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Actress Soha Ali Khan is an avid social media user, who keeps treating her Instagram followers to cute family moments. Her Instagram posts mainly feature her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

After wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film, Chhorii 2, earlier this year, Soha has been spending time with family and friends these days. Now, the actress has dropped a photo dump of her latest outing on Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan chills with Kunal Kemmu and Neha Dhupia

On Thursday evening, Soha Ali Khan posted a series of pictures of her quality time on her Instagram handle. The photos also feature Kunal Kemmu, actress Neha Dhupia, her husband, and actor Angad Bedi. All of them are sitting at an eatery as they pose for the camera from a variety of angles. TV presenter and actor Gaurav Kapur is there as well.

In the first picture, Soha can be seen flashing her smile. The second photo shows Kunal looking into the lens as he hangs out with Angad and Gaurav. One of the pictures shows Soha and Neha chilling together.

"It's all about the perspective," the Rang De Basanti actress wrote in her caption.

Kunal Kemmu has liked Soha's latest post.

Check out her post here:

Soha also went out with Shikha Talsania and other friends

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan, who shares a close bond with actress Shikha Talsania, recently stepped out with her too. Soha has posted Instagram stories in which she can be seen posing with Shikha and their friend, Radhika Nihalani.

Here are the screenshots of her Instagram stories:

Soha Ali Khan's work front

Soha Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Dil Maange More in 2004, when she was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor. Soha also starred in Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti in 2006.

Apart from these movies, the actress has worked in films like Ahista Ahista, Dil Kabaddi, Dhundte Reh Jaaoge, Tum Mile, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, War Chhod Na Yaar, Ghayal: Once Again.

She also appeared in Kunal Kemmu's Go Goa Gone. Soha will now be seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii 2, the sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii.

