Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful ‘mom-ent’ with Sharmila Tagore; Fans call them ‘gorgeous’-PIC

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is quite active on Instagram. Every now and then, she posts lovely pictures and videos with her hubby Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, giving fans a glimpse into their everyday life and shenanigans. Recently, Soha shared a lovely picture with her mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Both Soha and Sharmila Tagore looked stunning in the picture, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the mother-daughter duo.

Soha Ali Khan poses with her mom Sharmila Tagore

On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to post a picture with Sharmila Tagore. Both of them are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the picture. While Sharmila Tagore wore a black and red printed saree with a red blouse, Soha was seen in a blue and white printed outfit. She accessorized with white peace symbol earrings. Sharing the lovely snap, Soha wrote, “Had to capture the mom-ent #keepcalmandcallmom.”

As soon as Soha Ali Khan dropped the picture, many fans commented on how gorgeous they both looked. “So gorgeous as always,” wrote one netizen, while another one commented, “Sharmila Ma’am is still the most graceful and beautiful woman! Gorgeous both of you.” A third comment read, “Beautiful moment,” while another fan wrote, “You look so much like your Mom.” Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also commented, “Lovely.” Check out the post below!

Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore on the work front

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in the film Gulmohar, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Amol Palekar, and Suraj Sharma, among others. The film was released on OTT in March this year. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan was seen in the web series Hush Hush, which also stars Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami. It was released in September last year. Soha will next be seen in the horror movie Chhorii 2 with Nushrratt Bharuccha.

