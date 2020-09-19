  1. Home
Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable photo of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looking at a picturesque view

Soha Ali Khan has shared an adorable snap of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from a gateway on her Instagram story.
91094 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 02:59 pm
Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable photo of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looking at a picturesque view
Soha Ali Khan has shared several pictures of her amid the lockdown. From daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s adorable videos to husband Kunal Kemmu’s pictures, the actress always kept her Instagram feed updated with latest posts. Now, Soha has shared a super cute picture of her daughter Inaaya from a gateway wherein the little munchkin can be seen looking at a picturesque view from the balcony.

The Rang De Basanti actress has shared the picture of Inaaya on her Instagram story. While sharing the still, she wrote, “here for the view”.

Check out Soha Ali Khan’s latest Instagram post here:

A few days back, Soha Ali Khan has resumed her work. She is currently spending quality time with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in a beautiful outdoor location. The actress has shared several pictures from the same location.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The great outdoors

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha shared another interesting picture from the dressing room where she can be seen getting ready for her upcoming project that might be in store for her fans. It is a mirror selfie. In the caption, the actress wrote “Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.”

Have a look at the picture here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bright-eyed and bushy- tailed 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Recently, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture from a beautiful locale while eating some vitamin-rich foods like bananas, oranges and almonds. In the caption, she wrote, “In these unprecedented times, there's so much that demands our attention - from taking care of our families to work to maintaining a strict routine. However, as women, taking care of our health and building immunity should be on the top of our priority list. The answer to good immunity lies in including vitamin-rich foods like bananas and almonds in our diets. Remember, our health is more precious than our most treasured possessions, let's take good care of it.”

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya’s Rakhi celebration and it is pure love

Anonymous 5 hours ago

She started to look like her Dad Kunal now kids keeps changing there looks until they Grow up

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I will (SUICIDE) if ye rishte hain pyar ke show will end.i will definitely (SUICIDE).

