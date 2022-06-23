Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable THROWBACK from London trip feat Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They are very active on social media and often post their adorable pictures and videos, giving major couples to their fans. Well, if there is something cuter than them then it has to be their daughter Inaaya. She is adorable and Soha never misses a chance to make her fans go aww with Inaaya’s pictures. Meanwhile, Soha shared a cute picture of Kunal and Inaaya from their London trip on her Instagram stories and captioned it as: “Take me back”

In the picture, Kunal can be seen holding Inaaya in his arms and the father-daughter looked their cutest best. Kunal looked stylish in a black jacket paired with grey T-shirt and shorts. The actor also added sneakers and black shades to his look to give it a finishing touch. While Inaaya wore a cute sweat-shirt paired with leggings and white little sneakers.

Have a look at Soha’s post:

The family of three took a trip to London this summer and Soha Ali Khan made it a point to share her travelogue with her followers.

To note, Kunal and Soha believe in dividing parenting duties and often set examples for fans. Talking about the same, Kunal had told News18 that true partnership works by dividing the responsibilities. However, he was all praises for Soha and said, “I have to confess that I think she does most of the heavy lifting and I'm there for the good stuff. But there are times when if Soha has to work and she is away then I have to do all of that and I enjoy doing it, but I think Soha also enjoys it, more than I do”. Kunal also admitted spoiling his little girl with ice cream.

Meanwhile, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th this year. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush.